 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $67,800

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $67,800

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $67,800

Great ''Flip'' home - Living Room with Fire Place ''As-Is'', Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, 1st Floor Bath, 1st Floor Master and Laundry, 2 additional Rooms; upper level 3 Bedrooms, 2nd Full Bath. Lower Basement Dirt. Located near Towers Shopping Mall and Carilion Hospital.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert