WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME LOCATED IN SW ROANOKE COUNTY! THIS HOME BOASTS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 AND A HALF BATHS, A COMPLETELY UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND UPDATED BATHROOMS. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE A LARGE GREAT ROOM, SUNROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, AND 2 CAR GARAGE. PERFECT OUTDOOR SETTING FEATURING A HOT TUB, FIRE PIT, LIGHTING, GAS GRILL LINE, IRRIGATION SYSTEM, FENCED YARD, AND STORAGE SHED. THIS BEAUTY ISN'T GOING TO LAST LONG!