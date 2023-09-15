This Fantastic Brick Custom Home Complete with Brazilian Mahogany Floors! This Home has it all; Beautiful Formal Living Room w/Built-Ins, Eat-In Kitchen Open to the Large Family Room, Breakfast Area, and Sunroom with access to the Deck, All with Beautiful Views of the Roanoke Valley. Large Entry Level Master Suite w/Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Dual Vanities, Jetted Tub, and Tile Shower. Upper Level has 2 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, and Lots of Attic Storage. Lower Level Features an Open Large Theatre Room with Kitchenette and Game Room that walks out to the Covered Patio. 2nd Master Suite w/ Dual Vanities, Jetted Tub, and Tile Shower. Entry Level Laundry, 2 Car garage, and a Whole Home Generator (2020).