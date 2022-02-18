Located in the heart of South Roanoke, this is meticulously maintained tudor features modern renovations to the kitchen and master bathroom. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. This home offers large bedrooms, a finished basement, and well-maintained landscaping. 3 gas-log fireplaces located in the den, family room, and living room. White walls and large windows make for a clean and bright atmosphere. All electrical was recently updated, as well as the hall bath and basement. Enjoy the large porch with mountain and city views! Just a few blocks from restaurants, shopping, the Roanoke Greenway, and Carilion.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $880,000
-
- Updated
