4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $892,000
SITUATED ON A BEAUTIFUL LOT & BORDERING BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NEW SPEC HOME IS NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION.. OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF SPECTACULAR AMENITIES. TWO GREAT ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, VAULTED & COFFERED CEILING, SPACIOUS GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. THE WALKOUT BASEMENT IS A FABULOUS ENTERTAINING AREA WITH A GAME ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM & A BEDROOM & BATH. ARCHITECTURAL PLANS AVAILABLE .

