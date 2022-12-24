Beautiful, nearly new estate home conveniently located in a choice, gated South Roanoke community. Savor year round city & mountain views from most vantage points. 9 FT Ceilings, Hardwoods, tasteful appointments plus 4 delightful Bedrooms with Ensuite Baths accentuate this wonderful home. The Primary Suite, Laundry, Office, Dining & Family Rooms, 1/2 Bath, plus Eat-In-Kitchen provide Entry comfort. Two additional Bedroom Suites are upstairs & the 4th Bedroom Suite is located on the Lower Level. This Floor also provides an Office or Exercise Room, Large Recreation Room with Wet Bar & abundant Storage. An upstairs Deck & lower Patio, each rich with views of downtown Roanoke & her majestic surrounding mountains, provide tranquil moments as well as entertainment possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $929,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some folks in Roanoke’s Monterey community have to pick up their mail at the main post office because Roanoke’s postmaster has halted service to their homes, citing a recent dog “attack” on a letter carrier.
A couple plans to renovate the old caretaker's cottage.
Renee "Butch" Craft, third owner of The Roanoker, reluctantly closed the landmark restaurant in May, after 81 years of serving breakfasts, lunches and dinners to sometimes more than 1,000 patrons a day. Then she and manager Samantha Craft got to work writing its history and downscaling some popular recipes. Their new book sold out the first day.
Virginia Tech football signees
The well-known mill still doesn't have a buyer.
A police officer and the parents of one of Gavin Andrew Haynes' victims looked the other way as the popular coach carried out sexual relationships with teens, attorneys said.
Russell Steven Snider, 52, is being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
I turned 61 last week.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Maurice “Lamont” Baker, 42, is one of at least 18 pedestrians to die in traffic incidents this year in the Roanoke region, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.