Great opportunity to own an income producing home/duplex in a super convenient area. This property is zoned multi-family. The lower unit is updated with a gorgeous kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, newer carpet, a large laundry room and a covered front porch. The upstairs apartment enters from the back and features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a galley style kitchen. The HVAC was all replaced recently and there is also plenty of off street parking. Must speak to owner prior to showing. The downstairs is vacant but the upstairs is still occupied.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000
