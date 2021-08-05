 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,950

Home has been renovated within the last few years. Some updates include kitchen countertops and cabinets. Hot water heater is 2014, new roof in 2011, and some replacement windows. Home is currently rented for $900 monthly and qualifies for Section 8 Housing. Rent payment is always on time. Must give 24 hour notice to show. This house can purchased in conjunction with 3832 Michigan Avenue.

