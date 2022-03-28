Charming 4Bed/2Bath Farmhouse-style Home in Town, Convenient to All Amenities! Enjoy Main Level Living, Hardwood Floors, Country Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms, Office/Craft Room on the Upper Level. Patio off of Kitchen for Grilling & Outdoor Entertaining! Covered Front Porch & Nice, Usable Yard with Storage Shed. {HVAC 2022}
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $199,500
