Location, Location, Location - 20 minutes to Roanoke, convenient to area amenities. Awesome 2840 square foot 2 story home with 1.37 acres. Entry level features - formal foyer, family room/sunroom with fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, 1/2 bath, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, huge family room with fireplace. Upper level - 4 bedrooms, master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Updated heat pump 2010, well pump & pressure tank 2010, new roof 2019. Minutes from the Summit View Business Park with trails & farmers auction site. Three bedroom septic. Perfect setup for pets with separate fenced area with large dog house 24x12 with heating and air.
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
All the details on the letter of intent Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry signed, what bonuses can he earn? What's his buyout? And more ...
Monday’s crisis happened around 2:30 p.m. at the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
- +3
-
Norris and Wendy Mitchell say they're pleased to contribute to what is planned as a state-of-art facility for Virginia Tech's College of Engineering.
- Updated
Defensive end Amare Barno is the latest Virginia Tech player to opt out of a bowl game, more details here
The issue involving the homeless prompted debate, and the council passed the ordinance on a 5-2 vote.
Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster spoke for many earlier this week when he expressed the following sentiment on Twitter:
Officer Chad Stilley was cleared of charges from last year's fatal wreck with a fleeing motorcyclist.
Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.
The company is slated to open its new location inside the Marketplace shopping center on Jan. 12.
It's the largest single donation of its kind to a women's college, according to the school.