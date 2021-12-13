 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,950

4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,950

4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,950

Location, Location, Location - 20 minutes to Roanoke, convenient to area amenities. Awesome 2840 square foot 2 story home with 1.37 acres. Entry level features - formal foyer, family room/sunroom with fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, 1/2 bath, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, huge family room with fireplace. Upper level - 4 bedrooms, master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Updated heat pump 2010, well pump & pressure tank 2010, new roof 2019. Minutes from the Summit View Business Park with trails & farmers auction site. Three bedroom septic. Perfect setup for pets with separate fenced area with large dog house 24x12 with heating and air.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert