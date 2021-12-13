4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,950

Location, Location, Location - 20 minutes to Roanoke, convenient to area amenities. Awesome 2840 square foot 2 story home with 1.37 acres. Entry level features - formal foyer, family room/sunroom with fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, 1/2 bath, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, huge family room with fireplace. Upper level - 4 bedrooms, master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Updated heat pump 2010, well pump & pressure tank 2010, new roof 2019. Minutes from the Summit View Business Park with trails & farmers auction site. Three bedroom septic. Perfect setup for pets with separate fenced area with large dog house 24x12 with heating and air.