Are you looking for the perfect home? Beautiful Immaculate Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces and fabulous In-Law quarters in the heart of Rocky Mount. Close to the Harvester, Restaurants, Shopping, Movie Theater and public parks with walking trails. 2021 Range Hood, Refrigerator, vapor barrier. Updated to a better serving 240 Electrical System, Hot water heaters replaced in 2013. Remodeled/updated Kitchens and bathrooms in 2013. Granite countertops in kitchen and bath upstairs. In-law suite downstairs with updated kitchen and bath. Master Bedroom leads out to balcony area for your morning coffee or glass of wine in the evening. Great room boosts 11 1/2 ft ceilings and masonry fireplace with gas logs. Home has a lot of closet space!
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first weekday morning of 2022 looks to messy or beautiful, making a decisive turn from a warm holiday season.
Virginia Tech stumbled across the finish line with ugly loss in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland to close out the 2021 season
On the road Virginia Tech's unexpected starting quarterback Connor Blumrick has taken to get to the Pinstripe Bowl
Season whiplash will hit pretty hard by Monday morning, as prolonged springlike mild temperatures and weekend warm rains give way to chilly wi…
We're not headed into hard winter anytime soon, but spring-in-winter will end dramatically on the second day of the new year.
NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Tahj Bullock’s collegiate debut came with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pinstr…
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters tries to move forward in the face of adversity.
"It was a blast," Matt Hacker recalled.
Last updated 10:25 p.m. Jan. 2
New coach Brent Pry has a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild the Hokies football program.