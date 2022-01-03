 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $390,000

Are you looking for the perfect home? Beautiful Immaculate Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces and fabulous In-Law quarters in the heart of Rocky Mount. Close to the Harvester, Restaurants, Shopping, Movie Theater and public parks with walking trails. 2021 Range Hood, Refrigerator, vapor barrier. Updated to a better serving 240 Electrical System, Hot water heaters replaced in 2013. Remodeled/updated Kitchens and bathrooms in 2013. Granite countertops in kitchen and bath upstairs. In-law suite downstairs with updated kitchen and bath. Master Bedroom leads out to balcony area for your morning coffee or glass of wine in the evening. Great room boosts 11 1/2 ft ceilings and masonry fireplace with gas logs. Home has a lot of closet space!

