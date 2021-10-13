One owner brick home in great location convenient to Rocky Mount, Boones Mill, Roanoke. Excellent views of Cahas Mountain from covered back deck and patio overlooking in ground pool. Extensively updated with new roof 2019, other updates include kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, pool liner, appliances, granite counter tops and lighting. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets. Home shows very well. Nice yard and property is well suited for outdoor entertaining. 'Lower level has a work room w/ outside entry door. Sq. footage estimated and based on county records.
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame
A group continues to advocate for Stadium Woods amid the immensely popular student tailgate known as Center Street.
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
Notre Dame kicks a 48-yarder in the final seconds to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium.
April Hartsook was hurt in a Sept. 24 crash when her car was crossing railroad tracks in Troutville.
Labor Law: A $3.52 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
He also will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s r…
The Hokies starting quarterback returned to play through the pain after his backup also went down with an injury.