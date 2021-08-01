 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $150,000

2 story for sale in the heart of beautiful Salem! This property could make a great rental and is in walking distance to Roanoke College and downtown Salem. Property has most recently been used as an Air BNB. Come see and make your offer today! Property passes ''AS IS''. Inspections welcome but are for buyers knowledge only. Appliances pass ''AS IS''. All furniture and furnishings in property pass with property except TV's. Significant Price Improvement.

