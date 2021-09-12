 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $174,950

  • Updated
One Level Living in Great Salem Location! Offering 4 bedrooms, open floor plan, spacious level yard with privacy fence, and large laundry/mudroom combo. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, recently updated HVAC. Come take a look!**Open House Sun. 8/15, 2-4 PM**

