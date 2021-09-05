 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,600

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,600

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,600

This spacious open floor plan home features 4 bedrooms (Two are Masters), 3 full baths, and two living areas with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, and a dining area. There is a laundry/pantry just off the kitchen and the washer and dryer are included. The large master has a large walk-in closet and the bath includes an oversized shower and a jetted tub with constant water temp control. The home includes two water heaters, zoned heating and cooling, tilt-in insulated windows, and insulated metal exterior doors. Outside there is a large screened in porch, a storage shed with a loft for plenty of storage, and a half acre lot with a small stream at the back of the property. Also has a low maintenance exterior, a paved driveway and Glenvar Schools

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns
Education

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert