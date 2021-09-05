4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,600

This spacious open floor plan home features 4 bedrooms (Two are Masters), 3 full baths, and two living areas with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, and a dining area. There is a laundry/pantry just off the kitchen and the washer and dryer are included. The large master has a large walk-in closet and the bath includes an oversized shower and a jetted tub with constant water temp control. The home includes two water heaters, zoned heating and cooling, tilt-in insulated windows, and insulated metal exterior doors. Outside there is a large screened in porch, a storage shed with a loft for plenty of storage, and a half acre lot with a small stream at the back of the property. Also has a low maintenance exterior, a paved driveway and Glenvar Schools