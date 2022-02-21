 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $194,950

Spacious ranch with new flooring, new paint, recently pressure washed and brand new HVAC installed 2-7-2022. Also brand new roof on the home! Located in lovely Salem city VA. 4 bedrooms,2 baths, plenty of closet space, large living room and kitchen make this perfect for a new family just starting out with room to grow. 5 mins away from downtown salem.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert