 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $204,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $204,950

ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED AT 12 O' CLOCK ON SUNDAY, 3/13. THIS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS, A COVERED PORCH AREA, ABOVE GROUND POOL, REAR PATIO - TREX DECK. KITCHEN OFFERS A PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND BACKSPLASH. HARDWOOD, LAMINATE, VINYL, AND TILE FLOORS. DETACHED GARAGE WITH A/C - 2 SPACES. SUNROOM AND DEN ON ENTRY LEVEL.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert