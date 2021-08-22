 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $214,500

SUPER CHANCE FOR RB ZONED ..LIVE THERE WORK THERE..IN HOME BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY HOME.. NEAR DOWNTOWN SALEM. NEW ROOF, PAINT, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS ,CABINETS, AND FLOORING. SHOWS AMAZING. LARGE ALLEY ENTRANCE AND COLORADO ST. ENTRANCE/COMMERCIAL PARKING WITH 2 CARPORTS. ENTER FROM EITHER COLORADO OR ALLEY. HEART OF PINE HARDWOODS. BRIGHT AND OPEN.

