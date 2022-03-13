4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $229,950

In the heart of Salem less than a mile from Roanoke College and downtown Salem/Main Street featuring restaurants, shops, a brewery, hair salons, the library, and more! Fresh paint throughout, all new replacement windows, new roof in 2021, brand new stove & dishwasher, built in bookshelf, fireplace, two zone heat one up and one down, a cozy screened porch overlooks woodsy backyard only steps to the creek! No flood insurance required and ready to simply move right in.