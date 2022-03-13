 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $229,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $229,950

In the heart of Salem less than a mile from Roanoke College and downtown Salem/Main Street featuring restaurants, shops, a brewery, hair salons, the library, and more! Fresh paint throughout, all new replacement windows, new roof in 2021, brand new stove & dishwasher, built in bookshelf, fireplace, two zone heat one up and one down, a cozy screened porch overlooks woodsy backyard only steps to the creek! No flood insurance required and ready to simply move right in.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

CASEY: Legal advocacy group eying ethics charges against Reps. Cline and Griffith

The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert