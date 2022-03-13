In the heart of Salem less than a mile from Roanoke College and downtown Salem/Main Street featuring restaurants, shops, a brewery, hair salons, the library, and more! Fresh paint throughout, all new replacement windows, new roof in 2021, brand new stove & dishwasher, built in bookshelf, fireplace, two zone heat one up and one down, a cozy screened porch overlooks woodsy backyard only steps to the creek! No flood insurance required and ready to simply move right in.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $229,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that…
A free throw by senior guard Owyn Dawyot sealed the win for the Roanoke County school.
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
Despite the touted benefits, the Legacy on Main affordable housing project has drawn a great number of critics in a town where such disagreements are commonplace.
Downtown Roanoke's Shamrock Festival postponed; Clydesdales appearance unsure due to weather concerns
With the potential for lousy weather looming on Saturday, Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced that it has postponed its Shamrock Festival, and the…
Moments after Virginia Tech finished off its most satisfying basketball victory in years, ESPN ran a graphic of Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament …
Jeremiah Henderson had claimed that the Roanoke Police Department did not have authority to issue a letter instructing him not to return to the Walmart at Valley View Mall after a 2018 altercation.
The new organization is pursing the law licenses of attorneys who helped former President Donald Trump propagate the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Oddly, at this time they not going after Del. Wren Williams, who has claimed he served as “President Donald J. Trump’s Deputy Legal Counsel in Wisconsin.”
In four nose-to-nose high school basketball grinders between host Cave Spring and Northside, three of them came down to a last possession.