4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $234,950

Bring your bags! Not a thing to do but just move in. Adorable and beautifully updated, This Salem ranch offers a great central location with mountain views and updates galore. You'll appreciate the pride these sellers have taken in maintaining this home and it's hardwood floors, Newer Roof and HVAC, replacement Windows, updated Kitchen, Baths , Electric and Plumbing. FENCED and level backyard. Spacious design offers versatility and unfinished basement provides opportunity to expand square footage.. Radon mitigation system in place. Seller is not aware of any issues but home will be sold As Is and sellers to make no repairs.