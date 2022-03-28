 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $234,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $234,950

Bring your bags! Not a thing to do but just move in. Adorable and beautifully updated, This Salem ranch offers a great central location with mountain views and updates galore. You'll appreciate the pride these sellers have taken in maintaining this home and it's hardwood floors, Newer Roof and HVAC, replacement Windows, updated Kitchen, Baths , Electric and Plumbing. FENCED and level backyard. Spacious design offers versatility and unfinished basement provides opportunity to expand square footage.. Radon mitigation system in place. Seller is not aware of any issues but home will be sold As Is and sellers to make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Virginia Tech football player wows 'American Idol' judges

Former Virginia Tech football player wows 'American Idol' judges

After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert