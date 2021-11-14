 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $239,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $239,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $239,950

Very Unique property in city of Salem. 1 lot 2 houses. Main house has been completely redone with new appliances, flooring, entire kitchen and bath. Windows and roof are newer. Guest house is a perfect 1 bedroom house with laundry and full kitchen.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert