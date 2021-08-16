 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,950

Solid brick ranch on corner lot in East Homeplace. Great layout and loads of potential. Full unfinished basement, two car garage, and close to everything. Great view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, mature landscaping. Get inside!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert