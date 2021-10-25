4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $259,950

Rare opportunity to purchase a 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Salem school district! 2260 Medford Rd. offers entry level master suite with full bath along with 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full baths! Great size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and space for dinette table. Terrific sized den is the perfect spot to entertain or watch a ball game! Lower level laundry room with space for folding tables or shelving. Current owners have tackled every maintenance item a home requires since purchasing! Newer roof, HVAC in 2019, connecting to City Septic in 2021, new water softener system, bathroom renovation downstairs 2021. Private back deck off of kitchen with views of backyard.