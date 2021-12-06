 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $264,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $264,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $264,950

GREAT, WELL MAINTAINED FAMILY HOME ON NICE LARGE CORNER LOT. HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LARGE LIVING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS GAME ROOM, GARAGE AND MORE. HEATING & AIR, ROOF & GUTTERS ARE ALL LESS THAN 5 YEARS OLD.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert