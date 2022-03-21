4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $275,000

Welcome to this fabulous 2-story gem on a quiet cul-de-sac in Salem's West Club Forest! The entry level features lovely hardwood floors, a spacious living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen and a den w/ gas fireplace. The upper level showcases a master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, and three additional bedrooms. The lower level features a 2-car garage, laundry, and plenty of extra space for storage or finishing. Enjoy the large, peaceful and private lot with room to expand! Property is in an estate and passes AS-IS. Light fixtures in dining room, front entry hall and upstairs hallway DO NOT convey. Don't miss this beautiful home!