 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $275,000

Welcome to this fabulous 2-story gem on a quiet cul-de-sac in Salem's West Club Forest! The entry level features lovely hardwood floors, a spacious living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen and a den w/ gas fireplace. The upper level showcases a master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, and three additional bedrooms. The lower level features a 2-car garage, laundry, and plenty of extra space for storage or finishing. Enjoy the large, peaceful and private lot with room to expand! Property is in an estate and passes AS-IS. Light fixtures in dining room, front entry hall and upstairs hallway DO NOT convey. Don't miss this beautiful home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert