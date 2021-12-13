 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $279,950

This home is a 4 Level Spilt located in the City of Salem. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large half bath off the master that could accommodate adding a shower, and two living areas. There are hardwood floors, new paint, tilt-in windows, a masonry fire place, and all appliances are included. Outside you will find a maintenance free exterior, a carport, concrete driveway, concrete patio, storage shed, all on a level lot. The neighborhood features wide streets, low traffic, a park 2 blocks away and Greenhill park is less than a mile away. Approximately 10 minutes from downtown Salem and Salem Schools.

