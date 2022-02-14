A fantastic move-in-ready 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one level living waiting for you to call home. This home has lots to offer. A large two-car garage and fenced-in back yard with lots of privacy. Surrounded by mountain views in a quiet neighborhood. There is plenty of space inside and out to enjoy this winter. A convenient location to I-81, Salem City and local conveniences of activities.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $299,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The lawsuit had asked a federal judge to overturn the student's failing grade and set aside a finding of academic misconduct.
“Virginia Tech is getting one of the best DB coaches in the country, I'll tell you that for sure,” on the Hokies new cornerbacks coach Derek Jones
Blacksburg fatal shooting suspect Jamel Flint appeared in court by video on Tuesday for a brief hearing during which an attorney was appointed to represent him.
The property - located in Roanoke city - would serve the U.S. 460 corridor, including Bonsack.
A man was charged Monday with being an accessory after the fact in the first degree murder of a Roanoke high school student Friday outside a B…
They turned on the lights Saturday night at vacant Community Stadium in Rural Retreat.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph pitched left tackle Luke Tenuta about returning for the 2022 season, why he turned them down and a look into his NFL Draft prep
The health care system claims it lost more than $150 million to the pandemic in a federal lawsuit against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.
The deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Blacksburg Friday night was another instance of an ongoing gun violence problem that has troubled Roanoke and unfortunately spilled into the city’s neighboring areas, said Leslie Hager-Smith.