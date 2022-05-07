Great new home with Open concept Kitchen Living room and Master Suite at entry level. 4 Bedroom and 2 Full baths make this the ideal home just minutes away from downtown Salem. Construction supposed to be completed March 2023. Please contact Agent to discuss finish levels and available options. Picture is of similar home and for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $299,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
The announcement of the accolade came well over a month after the Montgomery County School Board unanimously and formally terminated its former superintendent without cause.
The View at Blue Ridge Commons is the largest new apartment complex built in the Roanoke Valley in 48 years.
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
Who said you can’t go home again?
A man was found fatally shot on a Roanoke neighborhood street early Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Matt Foutz grew up in Franklin County.
Two people were shot early Sunday in what Roanoke County police are calling a home invasion and robbery.
Cancellation of the controversial 303-mile project that opponents covet does not appear to be in the cards,
The attorneys representing the suspended Virginia Tech football player presented claims in court Thursday that questioned the motives of the murder victim.
"Virginia Tech felt like the best fit for me," he said.