4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $309,995

Minutes away from Lewis Gale Hospital, this home features Salem living and all the conveniences abound in this wonderful 4 BD, 3 BA home. Split-bedroom floor plan, large living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and wood floors, a full finished basement, fresh paint, and more! Opportunity for one-level living since the washer and dryer are already on the main level. Nice outdoor space with level back yard, Very convenient location to shopping, golf, medical facilities, restaurants, and more. New 30 year architectural roof in 2018.