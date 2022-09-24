Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in the Glenvar School District!!! This Home is Like New, It offers a Paved Driveway with a 1 Car Garage. A big .58 Acre Yard. It is Fenced in, in the Back. The Home has a Heat Pump, and a large 12 x 16 Storage Building. The Back Deck is Covered and is a Perfect Place to sit and Hang out. The Inside has an open Living room, Kitchen and Dining Room area with a Big Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom is Large with plenty of Closet Space and a Walk in Shower. You also have another Full Bathroom and 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Second Living room/Den with another Bedroom and a Large Laundry Room That Leads to a 1 Car Garage. This is a Really Nice Home and it won't last Long. Come Check it out Before its gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $319,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech relinquished the Black Diamond Trophy indefinitely on Thursday night, and the Hokies have plenty of regrets about h…
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gives all his defensive players what he calls a “Hunt” grade.
Grayson County and Liberty are also making final appeals.
Teirra Shanae Poindexter is to be sentenced in January.
Bernard Bragen Jr. was hired on a 6-1 vote.
BLACKSBURG — The first thing Brent Pry does when he runs out of the Virginia Tech tunnel is take a look at the crowd. Size it up. See what the…
Repairs to the scenic highway southwest of Roanoke have been delayed by the discovery of a failed culvert.
The potential threats at William Fleming and Patrick Henry were at least the third and fourth reported at a Roanoke high school in the last week.
An expert told metro columnist Dan Casey that we’re three to four weeks out from the prime pot-harvesting period. Casey can’t wait — especially now that there’s a of weed named after him.
James Michael Hodge received a suspended jail sentence and two years of supervised probation. He must register as a sex offender.