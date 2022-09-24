 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $319,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $319,000

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in the Glenvar School District!!! This Home is Like New, It offers a Paved Driveway with a 1 Car Garage. A big .58 Acre Yard. It is Fenced in, in the Back. The Home has a Heat Pump, and a large 12 x 16 Storage Building. The Back Deck is Covered and is a Perfect Place to sit and Hang out. The Inside has an open Living room, Kitchen and Dining Room area with a Big Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom is Large with plenty of Closet Space and a Walk in Shower. You also have another Full Bathroom and 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Second Living room/Den with another Bedroom and a Large Laundry Room That Leads to a 1 Car Garage. This is a Really Nice Home and it won't last Long. Come Check it out Before its gone.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hokies brace for 'showcase moment'

Hokies brace for 'showcase moment'

BLACKSBURG — The first thing Brent Pry does when he runs out of the Virginia Tech tunnel is take a look at the crowd. Size it up. See what the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert