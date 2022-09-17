Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in the Glenvar School District!!! This Home is Like New, It offers a Paved Driveway with a 1 Car Garage. A big .58 Acre Yard. It is Fenced in, in the Back. The Home has a Heat Pump, and a large 12 x 16 Storage Building. The Back Deck is Covered and is a Perfect Place to sit and Hang out. The Inside has an open Living room, Kitchen and Dining Room area with a Big Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom is Large with plenty of Closet Space and a Walk in Shower. You also have another Full Bathroom and 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Second Living room/Den with another Bedroom and a Large Laundry Room That Leads to a 1 Car Garage. This is a Really Nice Home and it won't last Long. Come Check it out Before its gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carilion Clinic paid CEO Nancy Agee more than $2 million a year in 2019 and 2020, compensation records show.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Hanson is married to a Hokies softball player.
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
Virginia Tech’s first-year coach earned his maiden victory on Saturday night, as a stout defense keyed a 27-10 win over Boston College in front of a sellout crowd at rain-soaked Lane Stadium.
A hazardous substance used in the manufacture of no-stick plastic was detected in the river near the Spring Hollow reservoir in Roanoke County. Salem draws its drinking water some 10 miles downstream and so far has not detected the chemical in its water supply.
Authorities were looking Sunday night for a motorcyclist believed to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.
Catalin Puscasu was the third person to be convicted in a bank fraud case that took more than $250,000 from hundreds of debit card holders.
The shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County was the second motorcycle-involved incident to occur on the highway Sunday.
Kevin Myatt's weather column, which began in 2003 in The Roanoke Times, ends today as he is taking employment outside the newspaper