4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $325,000

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in the Glenvar School District!!! This Home is Like New, It offers a Paved Driveway with a 1 Car Garage. A big .58 Acre Yard. It is Fenced in, in the Back. The Home has a Heat Pump, and a large 12 x 16 Storage Building. The Back Deck is Covered and is a Perfect Place to sit and Hang out. The Inside has an open Living room, Kitchen and Dining Room area with a Big Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom is Large with plenty of Closet Space and a Walk in Shower. You also have another Full Bathroom and 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level. Downstairs you have a Second Living room/Den with another Bedroom and a Large Laundry Room That Leads to a 1 Car Garage. This is a Really Nice Home and it won't last Long. Come Check it out Before its gone.