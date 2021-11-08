This beautiful ranch is a must see!! One level living at it's best! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms nestled in the heart of Salem, within walking distance to Main Street shopping and restaurants. The cozy family room with a brick fireplace provides the perfect area to relax and wind down. And the formal dining room and living room is wonderful for entertaining. Let's not forget the Florida room with it's many windows that bring in the sunlight. And if you love hanging outdoors, the backyard is home to a fabulous in-ground pool that will provide hours of fun on those hot days!! Don't let this one get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $335,000
