 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

Beautiful move-in ready home in sought after area of Salem. Brand New upgraded custom deck, new cabinets, and brand new hardwood floors! $20,000 spent in upgrades in the last 60 days! Creek always runs right behind the deck for fantastic sound and setting. No flood insurance required.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert