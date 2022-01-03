Spacious move-in-ready home that won't disappoint! Conveniently located to I-81 and downtown Salem. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Main level features an open concept floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and conveniently connects to the dining room and family room. Mudroom joins the garage to the main living level. Spacious master bedroom features a full bath with a walk in closet. Many recent upgrades include a beautifully finished walkout basement with a half bath and is equipped with a 6 speaker surround system. Walk out to a stone patio with a new privacy fence surrounding the back yard where you can enjoy amazing mountain views! Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first weekday morning of 2022 looks to messy or beautiful, making a decisive turn from a warm holiday season.
Virginia Tech stumbled across the finish line with ugly loss in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland to close out the 2021 season
On the road Virginia Tech's unexpected starting quarterback Connor Blumrick has taken to get to the Pinstripe Bowl
Season whiplash will hit pretty hard by Monday morning, as prolonged springlike mild temperatures and weekend warm rains give way to chilly wi…
We're not headed into hard winter anytime soon, but spring-in-winter will end dramatically on the second day of the new year.
NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Tahj Bullock’s collegiate debut came with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pinstr…
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters tries to move forward in the face of adversity.
"It was a blast," Matt Hacker recalled.
Last updated 10:25 p.m. Jan. 2
New coach Brent Pry has a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild the Hokies football program.