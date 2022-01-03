4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,900

Spacious move-in-ready home that won't disappoint! Conveniently located to I-81 and downtown Salem. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Main level features an open concept floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and conveniently connects to the dining room and family room. Mudroom joins the garage to the main living level. Spacious master bedroom features a full bath with a walk in closet. Many recent upgrades include a beautifully finished walkout basement with a half bath and is equipped with a 6 speaker surround system. Walk out to a stone patio with a new privacy fence surrounding the back yard where you can enjoy amazing mountain views! Don't miss this one!