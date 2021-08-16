4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $365,000

 Skip to main content
Classic and beautifully built, one-level living in the heart of Salem! Short walk to West Salem Elementary school, Stonegate pool, Salem Golf Course, Farmer's Market, and downtown Salem! Stately 1.5 story brick home features living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, family room w/fireplace, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and laundry on entry level. Upper level boasts 3rd and 4th bedrooms with Jack/Jill bath and plenty off additional storage. Full basement has office (used as 5th bedroom), bath, recreational room, work room and more storage! Additional features include central vac, hardwoods throughout, 2 car attached garage, patio, and level fenced yard. Many possibilities! Flood insurance may be required by lender.

