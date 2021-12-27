 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $379,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $379,500

Just Reduced! It would be almost impossible to list all of the new upgrades to this completely and beautifully remodeled 4 BR 3 BA brick CapeCod home in a desirable Salem neighborhood. Convenient to Roanoke College and Downtown Salem. Some of the highlights include a new roof and gutters, completely new kitchen w/granite countertops & all new appliances, new entry level full bath, new upper level European-style bathroom, new master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet in the basement, remodeled den with gas log fireplace, handmade mantel, and custom bookcases, new shop in the garage with100amp subpanel. All new tile & carpet throughout. The existing hardwoods have been immaculately refinished. New HVAC on upper level. New water heater. All of this & much more! This is a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert