4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $379,500

Just Reduced! It would be almost impossible to list all of the new upgrades to this completely and beautifully remodeled 4 BR 3 BA brick CapeCod home in a desirable Salem neighborhood. Convenient to Roanoke College and Downtown Salem. Some of the highlights include a new roof and gutters, completely new kitchen w/granite countertops & all new appliances, new entry level full bath, new upper level European-style bathroom, new master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet in the basement, remodeled den with gas log fireplace, handmade mantel, and custom bookcases, new shop in the garage with100amp subpanel. All new tile & carpet throughout. The existing hardwoods have been immaculately refinished. New HVAC on upper level. New water heater. All of this & much more! This is a must see!!