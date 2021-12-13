4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $385,000

It would be almost impossible to list all of the new upgrades to this completely and beautifully remodeled 4 BR 3 BA brick CapeCod home in a desirable Salem neighborhood. Convenient to Roanoke College and Downtown Salem. Some of the highlights include a new roof and gutters,completely new kitchen with granite countertops and all new appliances, new entry level full bath, new upper level European-style bathroom, new master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet in the basement, remodeled den with gas log fireplace, handmade mantel, and custom bookcases, new shop in the garage with100amp subpanel. All new tile and carpet throughout. The existing hardwoods have been immaculately refinished. New HVAC on the upper level. New water heater. All of this and much more! This is a must see!!