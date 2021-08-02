 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,950

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick home boasts gleaming refinished hardwoods throughout, newly tiled and upgraded bathrooms, new gas logs in both fireplaces, new windows, new roof, even new oversized gutters! Enjoy your evenings on your screened in porch! Entertain your guests in your beautiful kitchen that features new granite countertops and new appliances! There is a lot of ''NEW'' in this gorgeous home! All found in a great neighborhood!

