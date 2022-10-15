 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $409,950

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $409,950

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Home was purchased brand new. Beautiful hardwood floors and well maintained carpet throughout. Ceramic tile in all three bathrooms. Open floor plan with 9ft ceilings. Large two car garage as well as a huge backyard. Conveniently located to 581 and 5 minutes from downtown Salem. Unfinished basement is plumbed for an additional bathroom and ready for you to add additional living space.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert