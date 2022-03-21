4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $419,900

Foxfield Triple Gable Floor Plan at Russlen Farms, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Open Concept with Nice Flow, Beautifully Maintained 2 Story, Move-In Ready, Light and Bright Interior, Large Functional Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom and Master Bath, Living Room Opens to a Rear Deck for Entertaining or Relaxing, Lower level opens to a Patio, The Yard has a 6 Cycle Irrigation System. Convenient Location to All Desired Amenities, Centrally located for travel to Roanoke or the New River Valley, Please see the Feature Sheet for more Details!