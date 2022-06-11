 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $425,000

  • Updated
Gorgeous 2 Story Craftsman Style Home! Like New Construction in West Roanoke County! Home Located on a Cul De Sac St In A Secluded Neighborhood Surrounded By Beautiful Mountain Views! Entry Level Offers, Open Floor Plan w/ 9 ft Ceilings, Large Kitchen Island w/ Quartz Countertops, Softclose Dovetail Cabinetry, Pantry, Built-In Drop Zone, 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Gas Log Fireplace, and Full View Doors Leading to Balcony. Upper Level Offers Laundry Room, Primary Suite with Soaking Tub, Walk-in Tile Shower W/ Frameless Glass Door, Private Water Closet, and Spacious Walk-in Closet. 3 Additional Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom With Plenty Of Cabinetry. Basement Is Framed for 5th Bedroom, Large Storage Closet and Roughed In For 4th Bathroom. Backyard Has Privacy Fence And Patio!

