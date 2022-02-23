4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $489,500

Very unique! Private 2 acre setting close to Salem, I-81, etc. Custom built by previous owner. The home features and adaptable floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and NO steps! Separate inlaw suite possible with own office/LR, BR, bath plus lg. walk-in closet. Huge party room features skylights and almost 2000 square feet. (There is an indoor gunite pool under the flooring in that room that could be opened and re-christened by new owner if desired). Primary bath was totally renovated in past year, and new sliding doors to ''party room'' were installed. See floor plan and online tour. Split HVAC systems.