Beautiful custom built home in Glenvar situated on a nice cul-de-sac lot w/mountain views. Outdoor features include an oversized paved driveway (for additional parking), stamped concrete walk & covered patio. Once inside you are greeted by a spacious, open layout, high ceilings, inviting gas log fireplace and warm finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/oversized island for eating, preparing meals or entertaining, upgraded Bosch appliance package and solid surface countertops. Home features a main level primary suite and upper level suite w/private bath as well. Two additional bedrooms on main level share a 3rd full bath. Seller upgraded this floorplan and added a bonus room (currently used as a home gym but would make a great home office, den, etc). Upgrade sheet attached to listing
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $489,500
