4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLERS! BRING ALL OFFERS!! Complete refresh for this Roanoke County one of a kind contemporary style home in highly sought after Glenvar school district! Current owner's have tackled every project you could think of inside and out! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home sits on 12.49 acres surrounded by 1000 acres of untouchable state owned land. Inside you will find a new kitchen with refinished ceiling, new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, backsplash and fresh paint! Entry level Master Bedroom with new walk in closet, new hardwood floors, and new french doors replacing old sliding doors. Natural light filled living room with great sight lines to kitchen and dining area.