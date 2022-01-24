 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000

Own a piece of Salem's history. Words cannot accurately describe this stately and charming home in a well established highly desirable neighborhood, features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath. You will love the cathedral ceilings in the family room/great room/kitchen for family gatherings. Skylights throughout add an open airy feeling. Enjoy evenings on the patio which overlooks a formal garden. So convenient to salem's amenities with great walkability! A must see! Schedule your appointment today!

