4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $545,000

ONE OF A KIND in Salem with beautiful mountain views and complete privacy. Enjoy TWO brand new homes on a scenic 28 acre property. The second home is a perfect size for the in-laws! (If you like your in-laws) First home is 1500 sq ft with an open bright floor plan and 3 beds, 2 full baths. Second (in-law) home is 750 sq ft with an open eat-in kitchen / living room and 1 bedroom 1 full bath. Both homes are charming craftsman style construction with black metal lifetime roofs, vertical siding, cedar shakes, wood columns, stamped concrete porches, and granite in kitchen. There are 2 RV graveled hook up sites on property complete with electric, sewer, and water. This property is zoned agricultural so bring your horses, pigs, cows chickens, or UNICORNS with you. Country living right in town!