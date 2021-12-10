Welcome to 400 N Broad St., a short walk to all that Main St Salem VA has to offer. Now part of a newly approved historic district and featured in the 2010 Holiday Homes Tour. Character has been maintained but home beautifully updated with modern features. Some features include the chef-inspired kitchen, new LR fireplace, beautiful bathrooms, stunning in-ground swimming pool, a carport plus two garages, one w/newly finished office space upstairs that doubles as a media room for ''going to the movies'' (has ductless-split HVAC). The pool area offers a new pergola, plenty of space for sun-n-fun and entertain. The beautiful wrap around porch will take you back in time. Updated electric; Zoned AC, Anderson windows. Plenty of basement storage w/shelving & the attic. Home Warranty. A Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $552,950
-
- Updated
