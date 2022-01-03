 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $679,000

Located on 8.84 Acres this Custom Built Ranch features extensive stonework throughout the home and grounds. Open Kitchen w/stainless Appliances, Family Room with Stone Fireplace, LR, Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Screened Porch, Full Walkout Basement with office/closet, Rec. Room, Bath, 2 Car Attached Garage, 24 x 24 Stone Detached Garage, 30 x 30 Vinyl Garage. Lifetime Roof on home and Detached Garage approximately 5 years old, Heat Pump Approximately 4 years old. Breathtaking Views.

