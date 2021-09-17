 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $679,000

This Custom Built Ranch is contractors personal home situated on 8.84 acres. Features extensive stonework throughout home and grounds. Open kitchen w/stainless appliances, Family Room w/Stone Fireplace, LR, Dining Room with cathedral ceilings. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Screened porch, full basement with office/closet, Rec. Room, bath, 2 car attached garage, 24 x 24 stone detached garage, 30 x 30 vinyl garage. Lifetime roof on home and detached garages 4 years old, heat pump 3 years old. Beautiful views.

