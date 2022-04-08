 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,000

Stunning custom built all brick home with amazing views located in prestigious Ridge at Fairway Forest! Attention to detail & quality construction are evident throughout this gracious 4,533 SF, 4BR, 4.5 bath home! Entry level offers foyer, formal DR with tray ceiling, office (or LR) with full view windows opens to the family room with gas FP with great views. The spacious primary bedroom suite with huge walk in closet, main floor laundry with mud room complete this floor. The upper level offers a loft area used as a den (could enclose & use as 4th BR up), 3 additional BR's & 2 full baths, while lower offers expansive recreation room, full bathroom & small kitchen area with sink, bar, refrigerator, microwave-perfect for overnight guests! You'll fall in love with the screened porch, deck &

